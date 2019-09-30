news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Awutu-Bawjiase (C/R), Sept. 30, GNA – Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I, the President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), on Sunday showed love to inmates of the Countryside Children’s Welfare Home and widows on his birthday celebration.

The President, who celebrated his birthday with the inmates of the Home at Awutu-Bawjiase, also donated assorted items, a cheque, to support in the administration of the home’s and another cheque to be used to pay the caretakers of the home.

The items included bags of rice, bags of maize and sugar, boxes of fruit juice, gallons of cooking oil, over 50 packs of toiletries, boxes of toothpaste, boxes of tomato paste, clothes and shoes.

The birthday of Nana Dankawoso, which fell on September 24, was adorned at the Home with cutting of cake and popping of champagne, dinning together, dancing competition by the inmates, widows and the celebrant, and rewarding of the inmates for talent exhibition.

Nana Dankawoso said it was necessary to thank God for another year, by counting his blessings and sharing them with the needy.

“My joy is to help people that I don’t expect anything from and the Bible verse, Proverbs 11:25, says: a generous person will prosper and whoever refreshes others will be refreshed,” he said.

He explained that for the past 12 years that he had supported the home, he had never been challenged financially and called on everyone to extend support to the poor, needy and vulnerable in society.

He also donated similar assorted items and a cheque to the Nsawam Prisons and Persons with Disabilities on Saturday.

The celebration was also used as a platform to advice and counsel the children to lead responsible and God-fearing lives and also mentor them to make the right decisions for their future, he said.

The children, he said, needed support, care and attention to feel a sense of belonging to the society.

Nana Dankawoso I, disclosed that the next institution that was going to be supported was the Kumasi Central Prison.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Kofi Nsiah-Poku, the Executive Chair of Kinapharma Limited and Mr Nuamah Fameye, the Managing Director of Healthilife Beverages Company Limited for supporting him to touch the lives of the children.

Mr Osei Owusu, the Administrator of the Home, commended Nana Dankawoso for the continuous kind gesture, saying, such support from benevolent individuals always encouraged them to take care of the children, wholeheartedly.

“Every year, Nana comes to our aid about three or four times for the past 12 years and when we run short of food and items, we only call him and he sends us money. We just thank him for responding to our call whenever we are in need,” he said.

The Administrator said the Home had 30 children from creche to Senior High School.

Other inmates, he disclosed, had been sponsored by Nana Dankawoso to pursue their degree and masters programmes in the Universities of Ghana and of Education.

The Countryside Children’s Welfare Home is a privately owned home, which started operations from 1983 to provide shelter, care and education for needy children including orphans.

GNA