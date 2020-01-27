news, story, article

By Elizabeth Baah



Tema, Jan. 27, GNA - Mr Isaac Newton Tetteh, a Ghana News Agency commissioned reporter, has been sworn into office as an assembly member for Saki-Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly.

He was among 27 assembly members made up of 18 elected and 9 government appointees who took the oath of office on Thursday.

Mr Tetteh, who had served the area as a unit committee member for two terms, said winning the election and his subsequent swearing into office put on his shoulders a responsibility to serve his community.

He indicated that as a young Assembly man, he was prepared to learn and study the local governance system to enable him discharge his duties efficiently and effectively.

According to him, transparency and accountability would be his hallmark during his tenure, hoping to rebrand Nmlitsakpo electoral area to attract investment and development.

Mr Tetteh said the cause of the community was his first priority adding that he would lobby for fame and fortune for his people.

My team would put in maximum effort at improving sanitation and rehabilitation of bad road in the area as these were the major challenges residents faced, he said.

He added that good roads would facilitate local and external socio- economic activities.

GNA