Koforidua, Aug 10, GNA - Ms Bertha Badu-Agyei, Chief Reporter of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has picked the Best Health Reporting award in a competitive category, at the second edition of the Eastern Region GJA awards, held in Koforidua.



Her story “Disability and Healthcare, People with Disability (PWDs) Appeal for Access” was adjudged the best out of four nominations from the Ghanaian Times, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and a freelancer.

In all, seven journalists were awarded for their hard work in seven out of 11 categories that were opened for application to compete as well as four honorary awards on the theme “Securing a Malaria Free Ghana, Role of the Media”.

The other award winners included; Mrs Ama Takyiwa Ampadu Agyeman, of the Ghanaian Times, the best Road safety Reporting with the story “Inhaling of snuff, new craze among Drivers”, Daniel Bampoe (Daily Guide) Best Crime and Court reporting with the story “Chief Converts palace into Cells” and Sylvanus Gatorwu, a freelancer, the Best Rural Reporting with the story “living With HIV in rural communities, the challenge of disclosure”.

Others were; Best Environment reporting won by Gilbert Kwasi Frimpong (Daily Statesman) with the story “Residents raise red flag about attack on big tree… Forestry Commission steps in” Best Development programme went to Mr Felix Yaw Adjei of Okwahu FM with the programme “Fakye” while the Indigenous News Caster went to Kwaku Aboagye Appenteng (Kingdom Fm) with the story “Fulani Herdsmen menace at Basare-Nkwanta”.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye-Dafour, GBC-Sunrise, Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Royal Mac-Dic Hotel received honorary awards for their immense contribution to the growth of the media and development of the region on the whole.

According to Mr Maxwell Kudekor, Eastern Regional President of the GJA, nominations for three categories including; Best Water and Sanitation, Agriculture, Business and SME did not meet the criteria per the judgement of awards committee, while that of Best Malaria did not receive any entry.

He said it was regrettable that there was no entry for competition on malaria in even when the theme for the awards was centred on malaria eradication and urged journalists in the region to focus attention on malaria reporting since “malaria as a disease was threatening to society than almost all life-threatening diseases combined”.

The Regional Chairman was particularly grateful to the sponsors of the awards such as the VRA title sponsor, Newmont Goldcorp, Mac-Dic Royal Plaza and the Power Distribution Service (PDS) as well as the Awards Committee including Mr Edmund Quaynor Regional Manager of the GNA, Mr Isaac Akwetey, Regional Correspondent, Chronicle, Mrs Naa Lamiley Bentil, Daily Graphic and Dr Jamal Mohamed, a Senior lecturer at the Koforidua Technical Institute who was the chairman of the Committee.

The ceremony was under the distinguished patronage of the Okyenehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who was the Guest speaker, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Affail Monney GJA National President and many others.

