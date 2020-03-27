news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, March 26, GNA - The Management of City Construction Company Limited has now provided Veronica buckets and sanitizers and placed them at vantage points for its workers.

This follows a Ghana News Agency's report on the refusal of the Management to provide protective clothes as well as put in place measures at the site to contain the COVID-19 virus.

In a telephone interview with Mr Ibi Derrick, the Chairman of General Construction Manufacturing and Quarries Workers' Union (GCMQWU), said barely 24 hours after the report, Management brought in the items.

He expressed his gratitude to GNA for its timely intervention and also to the Management for the action which said would calm fears and tension among the workers.

"We're most grateful for the timely intervention and we hope same action will be taken to provide protective clothes for our workers," he said.

Mrs Comfort Gambaa, the General Secretary of the GCMQWU, said the Union appreciates the efforts made by Management to follow the national directives.

"The Union appreciates their response even after several discussions with management, we still ask management to provide the PPEs and we will be monitoring the situation accordingly," she said.

The General Secretary said: "Such things we never joke with them considering the high rates of the incidence of coronavirus in the country" and urged all employees to adhere strictly to the directives to help contain the virus.

The City Construction Limited is a Korean Company constructing the Nkwanta-Dambai road in the Oti Region.

GNA