Accra, Sept. 20, GNA - The Ghana News Agency (GNA), in spite of its challenges, upholds high professional standards and remains the most credible source of news on Ghana, Mr Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, the Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority, has said.



He, therefore, urged the state with its development partners to empower the Agency with the requisite funding, technological and manpower resources to strategically reposition itself to be more effective in the digital media world.

Mr Sakyi-Addo was speaking at a meeting the Agency organised to seek the input and support of its former senior editorial staff, towards the development of its strategic plan for the next three years.

“In the era of fake news, people question where they can get trusted news, this is where the Agency’s relevance and credibility come into play to enable Ghanaians to validate news they receive elsewhere.

“It is the place you go to when you are in doubt of a piece of news. Thus, however, little news you get from the GNA, it is authentic, truthful and credible.

“Indeed, the idea that GNA should be left to rot or collapse must be shelved because GNA’s time to even raise the bar is now,” he said.

Mr Sakyi-Addo, a three-time Journalist of the Year, and a former senior staff of the Agency, recalled his eight years of service at the Agency, saying he owed his professional success to the hard training, culture of impeccability and nationalism that the GNA imbibed in its journalists.

“It is at the GNA that I cut my teeth; and I say it on behalf of my colleagues that when you go through the mill at this place, you standout wherever you go.”

Given the importance of credible and unbiased news to national development and cohesion, he said, the GNA could never be irrelevant.

He pledged the support of the retired staff to efforts at making the GNA more efficient and impactful on the continent with its truthful and unbiased news delivered to subscribers in real time.

Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager of the GNA, said the Agency had not outlived its relevance because many media organisations in Ghana and abroad still rely on it for news stories.

He explained that the Agency needed resources to reposition itself as a centre of excellence in news and the preferred source of news, adding that, many radio stations, newspapers and portals still depend on the GNA for their stories.

He said with the current strengths, coverage and credibility of the Agency, “We are taking steps to turn around our fortunes.”

The Agency, he said, as part of its strategic plan, was ready to partner both private and government agencies to serve it clients with truthful, timely and unbiased news in different forms.

Professor Olivia Kwapong, Board Chair of the GNA, who briefed the meeting on the initial steps taken towards the Agency’s transformation, said four key staff members had been recruited to help grow the agency.

“I have so much confidence in the GNA because the potential is great. If we are able to harness the resources, the Agency will blossom,” she added.

Mr Albert Sam, a board member of the Agency, recalled that, during his days at the Daily Graphic, GNA was one of the credible sources of news that the Daily Graphic depended on.

“GNA is the Go To for authentic news,” he added.

Mr Bright Blewu, former General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association, urged management to up its game to combat fake news.

He said it was important for the agency to do that because news dissemination had repercussions on social cohesion and economic development.

The GNA was established on March 5, 1957, on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state.

Mrs Yaa Oforiwah Asare-Peasah, Mrs Thyra Obuobi, Madam Abla Fiadjoe and Mr Frank Agyekum, all former senior editorial staff of the Agency were present at the meeting.

Also at the meeting were Dr Kwame Nyamekye, a board member, Mr Norbert Asenso, Director, Business Development, Mr Samuel Asiedu Boateng, Director, Information Technology and Engineering and Mr Joseph Baffoe, Director, Administration, all of the GNA