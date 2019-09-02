news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, Sept. 02, GNA - The Ghana News Agency (GNA) grabbed two awards at the maiden Central Regional Ghana Journalists Awards held in Cape Coast over the weekend.

Mr. Afedzi Abdullah and Mr. Isaac Arkoh reporters at the Central Region Office clinched the ultimate awards as the best in print news reporting and crime and court reporting respectively.

In all, thirteen Journalists in the Region were honoured for exhibiting excellence, professionalism and passion towards the development of the Region.

The ceremony, which rewarded excellence in journalism in the Region for the year 2018, was on the theme: “The Economic Transformation of Central Region: The Stake of Journalists in Attracting Investors".

Filled with smiles of joy and ecstasy, the journalists, their families and friends as well as invited dignitaries wined and dined while enjoying rendition of Ghanaian hi-life music from the Ghana National Fire Service band, which was on hand to entertain the gathering.

The event was graced by distinguished personalities such Mr. Kwamena Duncan, the Region Minister who was the Special Guest, Processor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, (GIMPA), Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Paramount Chief of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Heads of Departments and Agencies and journalists.

Mr. Timothy Gobah of the Daily Graphic received the best features (print category) and health awards while Mr. Gilbert Mawuli Agbey also of Daily Graphic was adjudged the most promising journalist in the Region.

Other awardees were TV3's Spencer Mensah, who won the best in News reporting (Electronic) as well as Tourism and Culture while Adwoa Adobea Owusu, also of TV3 won the best feature (Electronic).

Naabenyin Joojo Amissah of the Chronicle newspaper received the environment/sanitation and the Agricultural awards with Mr. Samuel Alfred Amoh of Adom TV, winning the Education category and Small and Medium Enterprises respectively.

Mary Ama Bawa won the Fisheries category while ATL FM was adjudged the best community development media organisation.

Special awards and citations were presented to five retired veteran journalists namely, Mr. James Dawson Annan, formerly of the (GNA) and Mr. Samuel Annobil, Information Services Department (ISD).

Mr. Yaw Safari Darko, Mr George Ebo Sackey, Mr Paul Adjetey-Dsane all of the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC), were recognised for their meritorious contributions to journalism in the Region over the years.

Prof. Simpson, who was the guest speaker underlined the need for journalists to lead the crusade against social ills such as poor sanitation, bad roads and inadequate institutional infrastructure and called on the GJA to pursue an agenda that refocused journalism from obsessive compulsory politics to tackle problems at the roots to serve as catalyst for national development.

Prof. Simpson, however, urged them to be circumspect in their utterances and do write-ups to maintain national peace and cohesion, be bold to speak the truth guided by the ethical mandate of their profession without fear, favour or considerations to one's political ideology, ethnicity or location.

The media had an important role to play in the transformational agenda of the nation, believing that, it could only be achieved if the media becomes brave in reporting stories that would put those in the field of affairs on their toes.



In so doing, Journalists must pledge not to be swayed or be corrupted by unscrupulous persons who would buy their conscience and desist from unethical conducts that would denigrate their reputation and integrity.

Journalists should constantly upgrade themselves to lift the standards of the profession high while also working for their personal development and emphasised; “it was the way to impact the lives of the citizenry with good stories that would inure to the general good of the people and refuse to be used by self-seeking politicians."

“You should avail yourselves to opportunities for capacity building to add strategy to back your tactics in professional practice,” he added.

Mr. Kwamena Duncan, the Regional Minister, also commended the media for the tremendous work they were doing in spreading government's transformational agenda in the Region.

He, encouraged the media in the region to remain committed, be faithful and selfless to be able to excel in the profession they have chosen.

Mrs Alice Tettey, the Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Chairperson, appealed to all media practitioners to focus on stories that would impact positively on the lives of the people to foster the growth of the Region

She encouraged media practitioners to register with the Association to enjoy the privileges and announced the Association's commitment to build a Regional Press Centre and called for support.

The Vice President of the GJA Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei who outlined a number of activities being rolled out by the mother Association for members said training programmes would soon be organised to prepare journalists to report accurately and professionally to ensure a peaceful election 2020.

She urged journalists to consider their safety as paramount and put in precautionary measures to ensure that they live to tell their stories.

For his part, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, called on the media to market the Region both locally and internationally for investors to invest in the region to reduce poverty in the Region.

Touching on some investible areas, he stated that: "The Region’s Coastaline provides fish, salt mining and also served as tourist sites. It has been blessed with fertile land, which support cocoa, oil palm, pineapple coconut among others."

