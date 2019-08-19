news, story, article

Tamale, Aug. 19, GNA – Mr Albert Futukpor, a Chief Reporter at the Northern Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), has won the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) Journalist Grant 2019 in recognition of his reportage on issues of water, sanitation and hygiene.



A publication by SIWI, announcing its 2019 grantees, said Mr Futukpor and three other journalists from Ethiopia, Uganda and India were selected from more than 200 applicants.

Mr Futukpor, therefore, has become the first Ghanaian journalist to win the SIWI Journalist Grant since its introduction in 2014.

As part of the Grant he will travel to Stockholm, Sweden to report on the World Water Week (WWW), the annual focal point for global water issues, from August 25 to 30, this year.

The SIWI Grant offers journalists from low to middle income countries the opportunity to report on the WWW, where world leaders, policy makers, and academics meet representatives from the private sector and civil society to discuss some of the world’s most urgent issues.

“Water for Society: Including All” is the theme for this year’s WWW, which will focus not only on issues pertaining to water but also how to collectively achieve the overall 2030 Agenda.

The Week, the 29th in the series, would be attended by about 3,000 renowned water experts and international decision-makers from 130 countries to discuss issues of access to potable water.

GNA