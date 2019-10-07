news, story, article

Ho, Oct. 7, GNA - Mr Maxwell Awumah, a Chief Reporter of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Ho Office, was at the weekend adjudged the Best Reporter in Sanitation and Environment at the Third Volta/Oti Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards 2019 in Ho.



His news feature, titled: “Afadjato South, Kadjebi top open Defecation League Table,” won him the award.

Mr Benjamin Aklamah, Citi FM’s Volta Regional Reporter, was adjudged Regional Journalist of the Year, 2019.

The other categories are Education; Mr Harrison Belley, The Lake News, Health; Mr Fred Quame Asare, Joy News, Economics/Business; Mrs Mary Anane-Amponsah, Daily Graphic, Child Rights Protection; Christiana Ativie, Beyond FM, and Tourism; Mr Randy Edudzi Ahadzi, V1 TV.

The rest are Agriculture; Mr Fred Duhoe, Joy News Morning Show; Volta Star Radio; Sports; Ms Tilda Acorlor, Volta Star Radio; Disability; Mr Kormi Seshie, V1 TV, and the Most Promising Journalist; Mr Saviour Amenyedzi of Jubilee Radio.

The event was under the theme; “Environmental Cleanliness: Media as Vanguard. Don’t Drop that Litter.”

Mr Anthony-Bells Kafui Kanyi, the Volta Regional Chairman of the GJA, pledged the resolve of the Association to "name and shame" and "name and praise" to improve sanitation in the Region.

Some veteran journalists were also recognised for their contribution to journalism in the Region.

They were Mr Tim Dzamboe, Mr Kosikumah Hovi and Mr Kafui Gati, with a life-time Achievement Award going to Mrs Selina Patience Kwami.

Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah and Mr Kwame Agbodza, Members of Parliament for Ho West and Adaklu respectively, received citations for their support to the Regional Chapter of the GJA.

Mr Gershon Adeklo, the Chief Executive Officer of Loggu Motors Ghana Limited; Mr Wilson Anumah of Wil-Elik Ventures, Mr Christian Hockey of Doelyne Agricultural Shop, and Mr Theophilus Gadzanku, a Businessman, were all celebrated for their continued support to the Association.

The Association also recognised Togbe Edem III, Tufia of Adaklu-Tsrefe, and Togbe Agbobada IV, Dufia of Adaklu-Anfoe, for donating a four-acre land to the Volta Regional Chapter and Togbe Anyadzi IV, Dutorfia of Ziavi, for supporting the Volta GJA Press Centre project.

