By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Sept. 1, GNA - The facility housing the Ashanti Regional Office of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) is deteriorating at a fast rate, a situation that calls for urgent attention.

The termite-infested wooden structure, put up in the late 1980s at the Kumasi Centre for National Culture (CNC), is one of the facilities expected to attract visitors as the city hosts Ghana's celebration of this year's World Tourism Day.

A visit to the facility by the Ghana News Agency painted a gloomy picture as the once vibrant office has become a pale shadow of itself with the entire structure almost in ruins.

Even though the Office continues to play an oversight role over the preservation of ancient buildings of the Asante Kingdom, the bad nature of the physical structure has impacted negatively on its efficiency.

The 'Asante Traditional Buildings' had been enlisted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) among its World Heritage Centres.

They are rare surviving examples of significant traditional architectural styles, characterized by elaborate ornaments and unique designs that are specific to Asante culture.

In a related development, Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, has called on operators of tourist facilities to ensure best practices.

They must adhere to the standard operating guidelines to enhance the image of the nation, saying this year's event is expected to be unique as it coincides with the 'Year of Return', a ceremony to welcome Africans in the Diaspora.

In an interview with the GNA on the sideline of the launch of activities to mark the Day, Mr Agyemang said, September, this year, had been declared 'Tourism Month'.

In line with this, a grand durbar would be held at the Kumasi CNC to climax the Day, which is being commemorated under the theme: "Tourism and Jobs - a Better Future for All".

