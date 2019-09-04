news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa Na Aboso (W/R), Sept 4, GNA - The Ghana Manganese Company Limited (GMCL) at the weekend hosted the zone one Inter-mines first aid and safety competition at the Tarkwa Na Aboso park.

The competition, which seeks to educate employees and host communities of the mining companies on health and safety practices is held annually.

"Life is priceless drive safely" was the theme for this year's event.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines in collaboration with the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission and Saint John Ambulance organised the competition.

Even though there was a heavy rainfall throughout the programme, the four participating firms including; GMCL, AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited, Golden Star Wassa mines, and Newmont GoldCorp Akyem Mines and their communities had different case scenarios to work on.

It gave all the teams the opportunity to prove their tenacity in handling emergency situations.

For the mining companies, GMCL won with 78 points, Golden Star Wassa Mines placed second with 77.5 points, while Newmont GoldCorp Akyem Mines and AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited obtained 72 points each for the third place.

In the community event, Golden Star Wassa Mines placed first with 86 points, GMCL came second with 78 points, AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited had 76 points for third position and Newmont GoldCorp Akyem Mines picked 73 points for the fourth position.

Speaking at the function, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Sulemanu Koney said for a number of years now, the chamber was airing the oral component of the competition on Ghana television to which every nook and cranny with the vital message of safety and first aid for all.

He was hopeful that as his outfit continued to innovate, they would reach the stage where the safety competition would be expanded to cover the entire industrial sector.

Delivering the welcome address, Mr Benjamin Atsu Quashie, managing director of GMCL said the competition was a unique programme designed for the mining fraternity to demonstrate their commitment to the safe work obligations conferred on them by law.

He said for GMCL, safety was their topmost priority and stressed that their goal was to Mine safely, protect lives and property and also create value for their stakeholders.

"Over the years, we have been guided by this philosophy in making key investments in health and safety environment in our host communities", he indicated.

Mr Quashie said the firm’s overall corporate performance was a reflection of the evolving dynamism and commitment.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsueam, Mr Glibert Kennedy Asmah congratulated participating mining companies in the exercise and implored them to uphold their safety values.

GNA