By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Nsuata Wassaw (W/R), Oct. 25, GNA - The Western Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has received five tablets and five laptop computers from the Ghana Manganese Company GMC) towards the maiden award ceremony scheduled for November 9, this year.

The equipment, worth 21,000 Ghana cedis, was in response to an appeal made by the Association for support.

At a presentation ceremony at Nsuata Wassaw, Mr Wisdom Adjei Mensah, the Human Resource and Administrative Manager of GMC, said the donation was to strengthen the relationship between the two institutions and help journalists to educate the citizenry better.

He said GMC, as part of its corporate social responsibility, had embarked on lots of value added initiatives in addition to its statutory obligations, some of which were apparently under reported.

He stressed the need for collaboration between the media and GMC to enable the citizenry and key stakeholders to appreciate their contribution to national development.

“Our biggest challenge is how to get our materials to the port and the shortest and cheaper way of doing this is by the railway but you know the rail condition so we have no choice then to use the road,” he said.

He noted that aside those challenges, GMC was also undertaking lots of exploratory activities to increase the life span of the Mine.

Mr Moses Dotsey Aklorbortu, the Chairman of the Western Regional GJA, expressed appreciation to the GMC for its generosity and efforts at promoting professionalism in the media.

He entreated journalists to be stern about the profession to promote media excellence, stressing that the event would be used to honour hard working journalists in the Region.

