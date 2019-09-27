news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 27, GNA – Some members of the Ghana Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Friday embarked on a cleanup exercise at the Bole Beach in the Accra.

The Global Action Week on SDGs has witnessed series of activities which included sensitising students, market women and the media on the role of every individual in order to achieve the 2030 target.

Mr Andrews Addoquaye Tagoe, a Convener of SDG Goal 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said that all stakeholders related to the 17 SDGs would have to step up efforts, especially in educating the grassroots on how to meet the goals.

''This Global week has been very interesting considering the observation we have made. It is indeed a wake-up call for government and various CSO groups on need to do more to able to achieve agenda 2030.

''The most worrying concern after embarking on various of activities in the past days has to do with sanitation problems. We need to prioritise the environment at the national and local levels this would prove crucial in achieving the target. We would have to come to a realization as country that, we have a duty to keep Ghana clean and littering should be frowned upon,'' he said.

The Global Week is celebrated annually from 20th to 30th September by advocates around the world to drive action, raise awareness and hold leaders to account to accelerate progress on the SDGs. This year’s week of Action is being celebrated under the theme: #StandTogetherNow.

GNA