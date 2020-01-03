news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Jan. 3, GNA - The Global Street Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has donated items worth GH¢15,000 to The Street Academy in Accra, to support the upkeep of the inmates.

The items were bags of rice, cooking oil, toiletries, soft drinks, pads and second-hand clothes.

Mr Ebenezer Okai, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation who made the donation on behalf of the NGO said they were touched by the plight of the inmates and as part of its social responsibility, was supporting the less-privileged in society over the years.

Mr Okai said in 2017, his outfit made similar donations to the street children around the National Theatre and went on to present another donation to an orphanage at Senya Beraku in the Central Region last year.

He said plans were far advanced to set up a vocational training school for the street children as the NGOs contributed to fight streetism.

Ataa Lartey, Chief Executive Officer of The Street Academy who received the items on behalf of the Academy thanked the NGO for their support and appealed to other benevolent organisations to support the Academy.

GNA