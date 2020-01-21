news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, Jan. 21, GNA - Three Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have secured US$5,000 funding from the Global Green Grant for the implementation of a women and youth project in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.

It aims at advocating inclusion of women and youth in the management of the Minerals Development Fund (MDF).

They are Makers Network Foundation (MNF), a gender sensitive NGO, Indigenous Youth Alliance Ghana and Global Media Foundation, human rights, anti-corruption and media advocacy NGOs based in Sunyani.

The seven-month project titled “Advocating the Inclusion of Women and Youth in the Management of the MDF in Ahafo” is geared towards empowering young women and youth to develop interest, effectively participate and push for transparent management and utilisation of the mineral revenues.

It will advocate total inclusion of women and youth on development and planning sub-committees for the utilisation of the MDF and raise concerns on environmental protection and integration of green economy approach.

Ms Eunice Ntiwaa Yeboah, the Executive Director of MNF, the lead facilitator told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday in Sunyani the project would organise workshops on the MDF Act 2016, Act 912 for 50 women and the youth from five mining communities in the Newmont Ahafo South Mine catchment area.

It will form and train MDF Monitoring Teams to monitor and report on the utilisation of the MDF, organise field visits for the monitoring teams to MDF projects sites and hold engagement meeting with the Management of the Asutifi North District Assembly.

They will also be empowered to lobby for the inclusion of women and the youth on the MDF Committees.

Ms. Yeboah observed that the World Bank pegged Ghana as the leading producer of gold in Africa in 2018, saying investment in the extractive sector in the country had huge potential to serve as catalyst to spur rapid economic growth and development.

This could be done through transparent management and utilisation of minerals revenues.

Unfortunately, Ms. Yeboah said since time immemorial the extractive sector had been a curse instead of blessing for Ghana, stating revenue from the mining sector alone if properly managed could transform the nation’s economy.

Majority of the population, especially those affected by mining activities continued to live in abject poverty, denied access to basic social services and gainful employment as a result of poor governance, corruption, inequalities and exclusions.

Ms. Yeboah mentioned Kenyasi Number One and Kenyasi Number Two, Ntotroso, Gyedu as Resettlement Number One and Resettlement Number Two as the project implementation areas.

It seeks to benefit 130 young people, while the knowledge of 100 additional women and youth in the five communities would be enhanced on the MDF Act.

GNA


