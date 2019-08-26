news, story, article

Ho, Aug. 26, GNA - The Volta Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has opened nominations for the 2019 Edition of the Regional Journalists Awards.



The event, which is in its third year, will be on the theme; “Environmental Cleanliness: Media as Vanguard. Don’t Drop that Litter.” Media practitioners in the Volta and Oti regions would be awarded for works in education, health, sanitation/environment, agriculture, economics/business, disability, sports, and tourism.

The best morning show host will also be recognised, as well as the most promising journalist, and the overall best regional journalist.

Mr A.B. Kafui Kanyi, the Volta Regional Chairman of the GJA, at a press briefing in Ho to unveil members of the Awards Committee, said the theme was chosen to reflect recent concerns over the state of the environment, and that the awards would encourage journalists to join the fight for a clean environment.

He said Ho, once celebrated as the cleanest city in the country, was fast losing its tag and was also performing poorly on open defecation league tables, hence the focus on sanitation to raise public awareness to help address the issue.

Mr Kanyi said this year’s event was part of other activities to mark 70 years of the GJA and called on practitioners in the Volta and Oti regions to participate fully.

Reverend Ruby Amable, the Chairperson of the Awards Committee, said efforts were being made to make this year’s event the best ever, and announced that all media professionals were eligible to submit entries with the exception of the Association’s executives.

“We believe that the best would come from us and the best will be able to go national,” she stated.

Entries are to be submitted to the regional secretariat from August 26 to September 27, 2019 for works produced between the periods of November 2018 to September 15, 2019.

Entrants are to produce six original copies of tendered works to be vetted by a six-member committee.

Members of the Awards Committee are Mr Mathias Tibu, formerly of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Nana Baffour Gyem Darkwa, Public Affairs Unit, University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ms Maria Kwami, Media Trainer and Consultant, Mr Kobla Ali Kukubor, a Veteran Journalist, and Mr Gerald Agama, a Veteran Journalist.

The awards gala is scheduled for Ho on Saturday, October 05, 2019.

GNA