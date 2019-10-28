news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) would on Wednesday October 30, 2019 open a “Book of Condolence” at the Ghana International Press Centre, for the late Gilbert Banquo Kwame Owusu.



Mr GBK Owusu, who died at 80 was reported to have given up the ghost on Saturday October 26, 2019 after a short illness.

He was an Editor of “The Christian Messenger” and “The Presbyterian,” both private newspapers published by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, for 34 years.

According to a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Roland Affail Monney, President of the GJA, the late GBK Owusu was a colossus within the media fraternity in Ghana, and a founding member of the Private Newspaper Owners Association of Ghana.

He also served as chairperson and member of the GJA’s Media Awards Committee for many years, ensuring the promotion of high journalistic standards.

The statement disclosed that, apart from his editorship, Mr GBK Owusu also served for decades as the Public Relations Officer of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Christian Council of Ghana.

“Beyond the media boundary, and in the turbulent political arena of the past, he stood in battle with great religious leaders like Professor Kwesi Dickson to wage a relentless fight for the return of Ghana to constitutional rule,” the statement said.

In all his endeavours, whether related to the media or not, the statement noted that, his friendly disposition, kindheartedness, selflessness and dedication to duty endeared him to many people, both young and old.

“It is in these respects that the GJA considers the death of GBK Owusu as a big loss to the media fraternity in Ghana and the nation as a whole.

“The GJA extends its deepest condolences to the children and family of our departed colleague and pray to the good Lord to strengthen them in these difficult moments of their lives.”

The National Executive of the GJA urged all journalists to endeavour to pay their respects to the fallen media colleague by signing the Book of Condolence.

GNA