Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will on Tuesday, October 15, organise its third 70th Anniversary Public Lecture with a spotlight on the evaluation of the role of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in national democracy and development.



The GJA 70th Anniversary Public Lectures are designed to address critical issues in the media industry with the view to enhancing its role in the country’s democracy and development.

In a release issued by the General Secretary of the Association, Kofi Yeboah and copied to the Ghana News Agency GNA has, over the years, played a critical role in the promotion of democracy and development through the gathering and dissemination of information.

“In recent times, however, the once-upon-a-time influential state-owned media and the only wire service in the country, has suffered in diverse ways, chiefly inadequate funds and logistics for effective and efficient operation, thus, losing its clout as the mother of media institutions in Ghana as far as news gathering and dissemination are concerned”.

It has therefore invited Nana Appau Dua, a former General Manager to speak on the topic: “Efficient Newsgathering and Dissemination for Democracy and National Integration: The Role of the Ghana News Agency”.

The venue for the public will be at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra, at 1000 hours and the former General Manager will discuss what may have gone wrong with the GNA and how best to reposition the Agency to remain relevant in the promotion of democracy and national development.

“The National Executive of the GJA believes the GNA is a national asset that must be adequately resourced to enable it discharge its functions effectively”, the release said.

The public lecture the release noted would be attended by media practitioners, academics, politicians, civil society activists, students and representatives of international partners of the GJA.

GNA