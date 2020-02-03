news, story, article

Accra, Feb.2, GNA - The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has constituted a number of committees geared towards making it more vibrant.



The committees will be inaugurated by Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, a former President of the GJA, and former Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), on Wednesday, February 5.

A statement signed Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary, said the Committees included an 11-member Constitution Review Committee (CRC) chaired by Samson Lardy Anyenini, a private legal practitioner, and broadcaster.

Others members of that Committee are Bright Blewu, member of the NMC; Tanko Musah, lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and a lawyer; Edward Nana Asare of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and a lawyer; Georgina Naa-Maku Quaittoo, Editor of the Spectator, and Justice Mingle of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

The rest are A. B. Kafui Kanyi of the GNA and Volta Region Branch Chairman of the GJA; Caroline Boateng of the Daily Graphic and Chapter Chairperson of the Graphic Communications Group Limited; Regina Asamoah of Atinka Media Village; Thomas Adotei Pappoe of TV3, and Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary of the GJA.

“The National Executive has also constituted a five-member Ethics and Disciplinary Council (EDC), pursuant to Article 42 of the GJA Constitution, under the chairmanship of Colonel (Retired) Mbawine Atintande, a Media Consultant and former Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The other members are Ellen Avorgbedor, veteran journalist and former Central Regional Director of the GBC; Ebo Quansah, a veteran journalist and former Editor of the Ghanaian Chronicle; Nanabanyin Dadson, a lecturer at the African University College of Communication and former Editor of Graphic Showbiz, and Osei Kwadwo, lecturer at the GIJ and a lawyer.

The mandate of the Ethics and Disciplinary Council, would include the promotion of high ethical standards among members of the Association and the enforcement of the GJA Code of Ethics.

Pursuant to Article 30 of the GJA Constitution, the National Executive has also constituted specified committees for the effective administration of the Association.

It said Affail Monney, President of the GJA chairs the Vetting Committee tasked with the mandate of vetting applications for membership and streamlining the procedure for such applications.

Other members are: Osei Frimpong of the GNA, A. C. Ohene of Adom FM/Adom TV, Rebecca Ekpe of the GBC and Emmanuel Akli, Editor of the Ghanaian Chronicle.

The Professional Development Committee chaired by Linda Asante-Agyei, Vice President of the GJA, would among other roles, be promoting capacity-building and professional development of members of the Association.

Other members are Dr Anthony Bonnah-Koomson, media consultant; Dr Kweku Rockson, Dean of the School of Communication Studies (SCS) of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUC-GH); Dave Agbenu, Editor of Ghanaian Times, and Seth Kwame Boateng of the Multimedia Group.

The National Organising Secretary of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, would be chairing the Social Affairs Committee tasked among others, to manage social events and the Welfare Fund of the Association.

Others are: Mathias Tibu of the GIJ, Peter Agbeko of the Ghana Standards Authority, John Vigah of the Ghanaian Times, and Nana Yaa Konadu of UTV.

The International Relations Committee is chaired by GJA Public Affairs Officer, Mary Mensah and would be promoting cordial relations between the GJA and its international partners, and also explore international opportunities for the professional development of members.

Other members: Francis Ameyibor of the Ghana News Agency, Dominic Hlordzi of the GBC, Kate Baaba Hudson of the Daily Graphic, and Baisiwa Dowuona-Hammond of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Audrey Dekalu, the National Treasurer of the Association would be chairing the Finance and Resource Mobilisation Committee tasked with the mandate of mobilising and managing resources for activities of the Association.

Other members are: Godwin Avenorgbo, media consultant; Gayheart Mensah of Vodafone Ghana Limited; Charles Benoni Okine of Graphic Business and Mabel Aku Baneseh of CREDICOMMS Ltd, a media consultancy organisation.

The statement said a five-member Research Committee has also been set up to use research as an underpinning for professional training of members, promotion of welfare of members and the development of the media in general. It is chaired by Dr Anthony Bonnah-Koomson, a Media Consultant.

GNA