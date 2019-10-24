news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Thursday received GH¢43,000.00 from the Meridian Port Services Limited and Plan Ghana to support its 24th awards night as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations.

The Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) presented a cheque of GH¢25,000.00 whilst Plan Ghana also gave a cheque of GH¢18,000.00.

Mr Affail Monney, the President of the GJA who received the cheque from MPS expressed gratitude at the gesture and believed it would be the beginning of a lasting relationship between the two.

The President advised journalists to use their platforms to build the nation and not to destroy it, adding that some journalists engaged in accusatory journalism, which he described as unprofessional.

Mr Ebo Brown, Legal, License and Permits Manager, MPS who presented the cheque said MPS believed in connectivity as the same with journalism, connecting people through information, hence, the need to support the association ahead of its awards night.

He said MPS was a sea port facility and one of the few companies that undertook projects without sovereign guarantee and has currently embarked on an expansion project of $1.5 billion of the ports south of the Sahara.

Mr Abubakari Adamu, Child Protection and Advocacy Specialist, Plan Ghana presenting the cheque said Plan Ghana strived for a just world that advanced the rights and equality for girls adding that, it engaged people and partners to empower children, young people and communities to make vital changes that tackled the root causes of discrimination against girls’ exclusion and vulnerabilities.

He said Plan recognised the role of the media in achieving its mandate, hence, its association with the 24th GJA Awards in support of the ‘Best Child Right Journalist category’.

Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei Vice President of GJA, who received the cheque commended Plan for the continuous support, called for the sustainability of the collaboration, and asked for more training to equip journalists to enrich their reportage in the area of child’s rights.

GNA