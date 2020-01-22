news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Jan. 22, GNA - The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions Branch of the Ghana Journalist Association on Monday opened nominations for its regional 2019 awards to acknowledge and appreciate contributions of journalist and media institutions towards the development of the three regions.

A press statement signed by Mr. Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, the Regional Chairman, said the Association would also honour personalities and institutions that have in diverse ways contributed to the growth and development of the Association and the media in general.

The statement said the awards were opened to all the three regional GJA members and non-members working in the Ghanaian media establishments and covers published works in both the print and electronic media from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

It stated the award categories included best journalist of the year, which was strictly for members of the Association in good outstanding as at December 2019 and also for the most promising journalist of the year.

Other categories are health, political, education, child protection, sanitation and environment, business and economics, agriculture, tourism and culture, disability, sports, local governance, gender- based violence and unpaid work, climate change, best morning show (English) and best morning show (Akan), it added.

The rest are entertainment, crime and court reporting, rural reporting, mining, feature reporting, investigative reporting, photo Journalism, social protection/awareness, best radio station, best social programme on radio (English and Akan) and best sports show.

It stated that prospective award winners are to submit their entries to the Chairman of the 2019 Awards Committee in Sunyani by close of Friday, February 28, 2020.

