Accra, Aug. 20, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra have underlined their commitment to forge closer collaboration for their mutual benefit.

In that regard, Movenpick has pledged to sponsor the GJA 70th Anniversary by hosting some of the activities commemorating its Platinum Anniversary.

The two institutions made the pledge when the National Executive of the GJA paid a courtesy call on the management of Movenpick Ambassador Hotel to express gratitude to the hotel for sponsoring the commemoration of the 70th Birthday of the GJA last Thursday.

The GJA National Executive present were the President, Affail Monney; Vice President, Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei; General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, and National Treasurer, Mrs Audrey Dekalu.

Mr Monney thanked Movenpick Ambassador Hotel for the sponsorship, adding that, the GJA was impressed with the quality of the sponsorship package offered by Movenpick.

He expressed the hope that Movenpick would provide more of such support to the GJA.

The Director of Finance of Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Sameh Ashmawy, said the hotel felt honoured to host the GJA for the commemoration of its 70th anniversary.

GNA