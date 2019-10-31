news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is in a state of grief following the death of one of its illustrious members, Mr Cyril Acolatse.



He was reported dead last Monday, October 28, 2019, after a short illness.

A release issued by the GJA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Acolatse worked for more than three decades at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), rising through the ranks to become Assistant Director of Radio until his retirement.

It said he was one of the best interviewers in the history of the media in Ghana, having hosted many flagship television and radio programmes at GBC, including ‘Talking Point’, ‘Focus’ and ‘Insight..

The release said Mr Acolatse also mentored many young journalists, especially at the GBC Radio newsroom where he mainly worked in his sterling professional career.

“Apart from his commitment to his paymasters, he also served the GJA in many capacities, including the position of Vice President of the Association,” it said.

The release said he also served on the National Media Commission (NMC) as a representative of the GJA during which period he worked tirelessly to advance the cause of media freedom and free expression.

“There is no doubt that the inky fraternity in Ghana and the nation as a whole has lost a journalism icon who will forever be remembered for his good deeds.

The National Executive of the GJA wishes to console the bereaved family in their moment of grief, especially his two daughters – Eyram and Selikem – who have stepped into his big shoes as far as excellence in broadcasting was concerned.

“It is our prayer that the good Lord will continue to strengthen them until we find a befitting resting place for our departed colleague,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the GJA would open a Book of Condolence in honor of the late Mr. Acolatse at the Ghana International Press Centre on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 0900 hours prompt.

In a related development, the release said, the GJA also expressed shock at the death of another communication luminary, J.E. Allotey-Pappoe, a former president of the Institute of Public Relations.

It said: “We wish to extend our condolence to the bereaved family and the National Executive of IPR.”

GNA