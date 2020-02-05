news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams/Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Feb 5, GNA - Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA on Wednesday tasked newly inaugurated committees of the Association to work assiduously to promote high standards of professional journalism in the country.

He also urged them to work to uphold the constitution of the Association and ensure that the profession was more accountable and responsible to duty bearers to promote ethical journalism practice.

Ambassador Blay-Amihere tasked them when he inaugurated five GJA Statutory Committees and three other committees in accordance with article 30 of the GJA Constitution.





The statutory committees are: Membership Vetting Committee (MVC); Professional Development Committee (PDC); Social Affairs Committee (SAC); International Relations Committee (IRC); Finance and Resource Mobilization Committee (FRMC).

The rest are: Constitutional Review Committee (CRC); Research Committee (RC); Ethics and Disciplinary Council (EDC).

Article 42 of the GJA constitution mandates the Association to form committees to help steer the affairs of the journalism profession.

Ambassador Blay-Amihere described the Association as a national asset, which helped to sustained democracy, good governance and accountable leadership.

He urged members of the committees to continue the feat to consolidate national development.

“During our tenure of office as executive of the Association, we depended on the hard work of the committees to succeed. I urge the committee members to put up their best to assist GJA to act on their mandates”, he said.

He implored all members of the committees to work together and help provide free, fair and peaceful elections in December 2020.

Ambassador Blay-Amihere urged the Finance Committee members to explore innovative ways to generate funds for the Association and venture into other investments.

He commended the executive for involving members from the regions, adding that the initiative had forged a sense of cohesion to work effectively to better the Association.

Mr Roland Affail Monney, President, GJA urged Journalists to exhibit professionalism in their reportage by not yielding to the temptation of tilting information to satisfy anyone’s selfish interest.

He said media consumers looked up to the media fraternity to show the way and feed the public with correct, unbiased, untainted, pure and unadulterated information, and should not fail to live up to expectation.

Mr Monney cited that the varying opinions by political parties over the creation of a new Voter’s Register and the insistence by the Electoral Commission to go ahead with their ideas, had the tendency to scale up tension.

He explained that such happenings tested the competence of journalists, since they would be squeezed to pledge allegiance to certain partisan opinions.

He, however, advised journalists to develop a thick skin in the face of the temptations and stand by the ethics of the profession, which were fairness and objectivity.

Dr Anthony Bonnah-Koomson, a Media Consultant on behalf of the members of the Committees commended the leadership of the Association for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work effectively as expected of their mandates.

The members of the various committees are; Mr Monney, chairs the Membership and Vetting Committee, which includes; Samuel Osei Frimpong, Ghana News Agency; A. C. Ohene, Adom FM/Adom TV; Rebecca Ekpe, GBC; and Emmanuel Akli, Ghanaian Chronicle.

The Professional Development Committee is chaired by Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, GJA Vice President with Dr Anthony Bonnah-Koomson, media consultant; Dr Kweku Rockson, Dean of the School of Communication Studies of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana; Dave Agbenu, Ghanaian Times; and Seth Kwame Boateng, Multimedia Group as members.





The International Relations Committee is chaired by GJA Public Affairs Officer, Ms Mary Mensah with Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency; Dominic Hlordzi, GBC; Kate Baaba Hudson, Daily Graphic; and Baisiwa Dowuona-Hammond, Ministry of Foreign Affairs as members.

The Finance and Resource Mobilisation Committee is chaired by Mrs Audrey Dekalu, GJA National Treasurer, other members are: Godwin Avenorgbo, media consultant; Gayheart Mensah of Vodafone Ghana Limited; Charles Benoni Okine of Graphic Business; and Mabel Aku Baneseh of CREDICOMMS Limited.





The Constitution Review Committee is chaired by Samson Lardy Anyenini, a private legal practitioner, and broadcaster; others members are Bright Blewu, member of the National Media Commission; Tanko Musah, lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and a lawyer; Edward Nana Asare, Ghana News Agency; and a lawyer; Georgina Naa-Maku Quaittoo, Spectator; and Justice Mingle, GBC.





The rest are A. B. Kafui Kanyi, GJA Volta and Oti Regional Chairman; Caroline Boateng, Daily Graphic; Regina Asamoah, Atinka Media Village; Thomas Adotei Pappoe, TV3; and Kofi Yeboah, GJA General Secretary.

The Ethics and Disciplinary Council is under the chairmanship of Colonel (Retired) Mbawine Atintande, a Media Consultant and former Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The other members are Ellen Avorgbedor, veteran journalist and former Central Regional Director of the GBC; Ebo Quansah, a veteran Journalist and former Editor of the Ghanaian Chronicle; Nanabanyin Dadson, a lecturer at the African University College of Communication and former Editor of Graphic Showbiz, and Osei Kwadwo, lecturer at the GIJ and a lawyer, Seth Bokpe, a non-member secretary.

The National Organising Secretary of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, would be chairing the Social Affairs Committee, others are: Mathias Tibu of the GIJ, Peter Agbeko of the Ghana Standards Authority, John Vigah of the Ghanaian Times, and Nana Yaa Konadu of UTV.

The Research Committee is chaired by Dr Anthony Bonnah-Koomson, a Media Consultant; others are Dr Kweku Rockson, Dr Etse Sikanku, lecturer, GIJ, Martin Segtub of University of Professional Studies and Dr Daniel Nkrumah of Pentecost University College.

GNA