Accra, March 17, GNA - The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has congratulated Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information, on his selection as a Young Global Leader for 2020 by the World Economic Forum.



A statement signed by Mr Affail Monney, the President of the GJA and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday, said: “We believe this laudable feat by the Information Minister is an honour well-deserved and a feather in the cap of such a budding, hard-working public servant.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah was among 115 finalists - selected out of more than 2000 nominees across the world – by the internationally-acclaimed body as the world’s most promising leaders under the age of 40.

The finalists include the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin and the Vice President of Ecuador, Otto Sonnenhenholzner.

The GJA, the statement said, was of the firm belief that the selection of Mr Oppong Nkrumah among such illustrious young global leaders was not an overrating, given the admirable leadership qualities he had exhibited over the years.

“We also believe that the honour did not come on a silver platter but through hard work, dedication to duty, avowed commitment to achieving goals and the strong desire to impact society with great ideas and innovations,” it added.

It said the GJA was, particularly, excited because the Minister was a member of the Inky Fraternity, having shot to the limelight during his days as host of the ‘Super Morning Show’ on Joy Fm.

With the same enthusiasm and tenacity he exhibited at the Multimedia Group, “he has launched into politics and earned great respect from the members of the public”.

His achievement, the statement said, was a clear demonstration of the influence of media practitioners in national and international affairs. “We are proud of that,” it emphasised.

While celebrating the laurels chalked up by Mr Oppong Nkrumah, the Association urged him to do more exploits to continue to justify the confidence reposed in him.

As a Young Global Leader, the GJA said, a greater responsibility had been entrusted to him and he must live up to expectation by providing leadership, inspiration and hope to the youth in Ghana and abroad who would surely hold him as a role model.

The World Economic Forum says over the next five years, the selected leaders are expected to use their skills and competencies as exceptional people to build the vision, courage and influence to drive positive change in the world.

Their work across various sectors is expected to improve the quality of lives and enhance livelihoods.

GNA