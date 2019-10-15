news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Oct. 15, GNA – Mr Jambeidu Issahaku Khan, the Upper East Regional Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) has appealed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies to consider the NABCO trainees first when offering permanent employment.

He said government was investing a lot to train the graduates and some of them were helpful to the agencies and departments they were working with, “however it is disheartening to see management of these agencies ignoring the trainees and recruiting from outside the programme.

He said aside the salaries of staff of the programme, government spent about GHC70 million each month to pay stipends of trainees under the programme and it would be a disservice to the nation to let all the investment go waste.

The Regional Coordinator was speaking at a durbar in Bolgatanga to climax the regional celebrations of the one-year anniversary of the programme.

NABCO is one of the numerous government flagship programmes rolled out in 2018 to temporarily give jobs to 100,000 Ghanaian graduates under seven modules such as; Educate Ghana, Civic Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Heal Ghana, Digitise Ghana, Revenue Ghana and Feed Ghana.

The pro-poor policy is intended to reduce the phenomenon of unemployment, improve living conditions of the youth and offer them experience and knowledge in their field of study to prepare them for the job market.

“With the necessary training given these graduates to build their confidence and skills, it will only serve the country better if employers give priority to them when there are vacancies.”

He therefore appealed to President Akufo-Addo to intervene and direct ministries, departments and agencies to consider the NABCO trainees so as to reap the benefits of the huge investments government was making.

The Regional Coordinator indicated that the region initially started with 3,595 trainees under the seven module, but currently had 3,167 trainees as some had secured permanent employment and exited the programme.

Whilst commending the government for the effort so far to tackle unemployment in the country, he appealed that government as part of the 2020 budget plans, to expand the programme to accommodate the huge numbers of graduates rolled out each year.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the media expressed gratitude to the government for providing them with alternative livelihoods and added that they were no longer a burden on their families.

The trainees as part of the celebration made some donations to the inmates of the Bawku Prison, Mama Lardi Orphanage in Bolgatanga, the less privileged in Kassena-Nankana Municipal and West District.

They also planted trees in some institutions in almost all the Municipalities and districts in the region.

Mr Frank Adongo Fuseini, the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, commended the trainees for offering their best to support their various agencies and said government was working hard to address all the challenges associated with the programme to make it sustainable.

