By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Kwahu Atibie (E/R), Oct. 2, GNA - Give Hope Global, a non- governmental organization based in the United State of America (USA), has donated medical equipment to the Atibie Government Hospital in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

The equipment include suction machine, nursery crip, infant warmer, centifig, Basi net, pediatric gyaenac, cold chart, hospital beds and an IV stand.

At a short ceremony held to hand over the items to the facility, Nana Frederick Osafo Ntim, the Chief Executive Officer of FON Limited and the local Coordinator for the NGO, said the gesture was to help upgrade the facility for the benefit of the inhabitants and surrounding communities on the Kwahu ridge.

He said the donation forms part of the social responsibility of the NGO to provide support to health institutions across the Kwahu area.

Nana Ntim said the donation follows a request made by the hospital to the NGO to help provide the items for the benefit of the facility.

He said the NGO was moved by the health inequities in the country especially the state of healthcare delivery in rural communities, hence their intervention.

Nana Ntim said the NGO intends to bring down health professionals from the USA to offer free training to health workers at the Atibie Government Hospital on the use of the donated medical equipment.

He said the team is also collaborating with the Kwahu East Health Directorate to offer free health screening for students in all public schools across the District and urged the health workers to take good care of the items.

Receiving the items on behalf of the facility, Dr Nana Kwesi Osei, a Medical Officer, thanked the NGO for their continuous support to the facility adding that the items would be put to good use.

