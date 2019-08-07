news, story, article

By Thomas Darko, GNA



Tema Aug. 7, GNA - Members of the Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association (GITA) are observing the 20019 closed season in accordance with directives from the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, the sector minister has confirmed.

The closed season which is aimed resting the sea to replenish its fish stock, commenced on August 1, and would end on September 30, 2019 for trawlers.

The Association on Tuesday, organized a sea and harbour tour for Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, officials of the Ministry, Fisheries Commission and journalists to confirm their compliance to the closed season directive.

Mrs Quaye noted that her outfit was engaging stakeholders to ensure strict compliance to the ban and the successful completion of the directive which followed a similar one for the artisan fishing from May 15 to June 15, 2019.

She said, the closed season would reduce the excessive pressure on fish stocks and allow gravid fish to spawn in the peak season.

She however indicated that “trawlers from third party countries will still be able to fish during this season but under the scrutiny of an observer from the Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Division of the Ministry.

Mrs Quaye commended GITA for their full cooperation since the introduction of the close season idea in 2016 and encouraged them to continue to be guided by ethical fishing.

She also commended the Fishing Enforcement Unit Task Force for ensuring that the trawlers were properly maintained.

Mr. Sammy Nii Ojai Quaye, acting GITA president, said the trip was to inform Ghanaians that members were adhering to the closed season directive.

“During this closed season, we hear a lot of allegations from other sectors of the fisheries community, that trawlers are fishing whiles they are supposed to be at anchorage, so we decided to engage the media on a trip on the sea to let Ghanaians know what is actually done during this season,” he added.

Mr. Quaye added that, the trawlers were being monitored, and at the moment there was no trawler belonging to GITA going against the directive.

He urged government to consider the closure of some designated areas for longer periods after which they could assessed to appreciate the real impact of closed seasons for future policy direction.

The closed season directive is in line. With sections 76(3) and 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2002(ACT 625), which is enforced by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission.

The closed season idea, which formed part of Ghana’s Fisheries Management Plan, aimed at reducing the excessive pressure and over exploitation of Ghana’s fish stocks.

GNA