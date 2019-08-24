news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Aug. 24, GNA - Dr Edward Prempeh, Chairman, Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Council has announced that plans were advanced to deploy immigration officers to Ghana’s missions abroad for the issuance of visas.

He said efforts were also being made to arm servicemen and women on duty, especially at border posts.

The Council Chairman said resources in the form of vehicles, office and residential accommodation, equipment and all other logistics to ensure optimum delivery were being worked at.

Dr Prempeh said this during a familiarisation visit to the Aflao Sector Command to interact with officers and men to shape decision-making.

He hinted of plans to reward officers who exhibited resilience and professionalism, leading to the arrest of smugglers and goods.

Dr Prempeh said those officers would earn a percentage of the "catch" to boost morale.

He assured the officers of the Council’s commitment to mainstreaming their concerns to stimulate response towards delivering on logistical challenges and other working tools indicating “your job is crucial to the security of the country and through your duties you ensure peace and security.

“I urge you to forge closer collaboration with chiefs, opinion leaders and border communities to enhance sharing of information, intelligence, which is a prerequisite for border management..."

Mr Frederick Baah Duodu, Aflao Sector Commander of GIS said the Sector with staffing strength of 280 officers and other ranks generated a total of GH¢490,802 from January to July, 2019, compared to GHC 338,520 that was realized during the same period last year.

He said the figure constituted revenue shot up by 45 per cent through emergency entry and transit visas, penalty for illegal entry, visa for returning residents and over penalties.

Mr Duodu said the Aflao Border post remained the busiest land border in the country and recorded approximately 6,000 people mainly travelers and border residents crossing daily.

He said challenges such as porosity of borderline, uncooperative attitude of some indigenes and opinion leaders, nuisance of motor riders, unarmed officers and attacks and difficulty of patrol borderlines were affecting delivery.

He described the visit of the Council Chairman as a morale booster and said collaboration among border agencies - the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, National Security and the Bureau of National Security was rewarding.

Mr Peter Clavier Nantuo, Volta Regional Sector Commander, GIS, commended the Council of GIS for chalking significant milestones in its efforts to resolve historical problems of the Service.

He said the Sector continued to chalk many tangible successes despite the exigencies and challenges inhibiting optimum delivery.

Mr Nantuo said the successes included; the arrest of large consignment of medical drugs, a customized Sprinter van for smuggling purposes with 200 gallons and quantities of weed.

He acknowledged the efforts of Council and Management on recent promotions and transfers and appealed for a mop-up.

The Volta Regional Commander said “Volta Region GIS defines immigration” in the country, calling for a larger share of resources meant for general operations, especially vehicular distribution.

The Council Chair and his entourage visited some of the approved and unapproved routes on the frontier with Togo including; beat seven, nine, 11 and 13 with a quarter guard mounted in his honour at Aflao.

GNA