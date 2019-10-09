news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Oct 09, GNA – A total of 30 girls have been trained on blogging as part of efforts to prepare them to own their voices and be able to tell stories that happen to them in different perspectives.

Girls from different backgrounds from 10 to 19 years, drawn from the Northern Region, took part in the day's training held in Tamale as part of activities to mark this year’s International Day of the Girl.

The training was organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with Savanna Signatures with support from the Korean International Cooperation Agency.

The beneficiaries are expected to share their stories of interests, especially on the International Day of the Girl, which falls on October, 11.

The International Day of the Girl is commemorated globally every year to recognise the rights of girls. This year's event is on the theme: "Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable".

A total of 120 other girls in Ho, Dambai, Damongo and Nalerigu would also be trained on blogging to be able to share their own stories especially on the International Day of the Girl.

Miss Antoinette Gyan, Communications Officer in-charge of Adolescent Youth Engagement at UNICEF Ghana, who spoke during the training, said it was also to support and empower adolescent girls to make their own decisions, because, “We know that when girls are free, the world becomes more free for everyone”.

Ms Gyan said “we realise that a lot of girls are facing many challenges and we are taking this day as an opportunity to talk about these issues. What we are doing here is recognizing different kinds of girls; in junior high school and senior high school (SHS), girls living with disabilities and those, who are out of school as well, to empower them to tell their own stories”.

She emphasised that "For us, we want to empower girls to demand accountability in their communities, we want to empower girls to be able to talk about things that happen to them, such as menstruation".

She encouraged girls to work hard to achieve their dreams and also share their inspiring stories to motivate others.

Miss Hammond Asiedua Ruth, a student of Business SHS in Tamale, who participated in the training, said they had acquired knowledge, which would benefit them in their daily activities.

