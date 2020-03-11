news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, March 11, GNA – Madam Florence Ohene Kyei, President, Zonta Club of Accra, on Tuesday urged parents to encourage their daughters to pursue science based programmes and not to limit their career paths.

She said parents should encourage the girl-child to perform roles or careers in engineering, medicine, aeronautics and other fields which were traditionally male dominated and not limit their desires and ability to venture into such professions.

Mrs Kyei said this at a programme organised in Accra by Zonta Club Accra in partnership with the British Council as part of its 50th Anniversary celebrations to mentor and counsel young girls to pursue science related careers.





Students from the Roman Ridge School, Labone Senior High School, and Ghana International School attended.

The Zonta President called on teachers, opinion leaders and stakeholders within the education sector to encourage girls to take up the challenge to pursue science careers.

She said: “51 per cent of our population are women and if 21 per cent are encouraged to become such professionals, this would make the nation compete better in the growing world of technology”.

Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Afum Nketia, father of Sabina Nketia a 26-year-old PhD student in Aeronautics and Astronautics at Purdue University in the United States (US) and a candidate for the Amelia Earhart scholarship said it was not enough to only pay school fees of children but get involved in their education.

He said it took a lot of commitment and sacrifice to see his daughter reach this far; “I sleep at afternoon in order to chat with her at night each day after her lectures because of the different time zones”.

He said; “I embarked on an early retirement as a banker and used the benefits to sponsor Sabina through her first degree in Canada and presently her PhD in the US”.

Mr Nketia said “if parents were there for their children, they would not hide anything from them, they would rather feel free to share their challenges”.

Ms Sabina Nkatia sharing her experience with other girls at the event via skype said her aspiration at an early age was to study Aeronautics and with hard work and determination she was just 18 months away from her PhD.

She advised them to be focused and desist from the habit of procrastination; “I set goals and work towards them on time”.

She said they should take interest in research and counsel from persons who have walked their paths of interest in order to achieve their set career targets.

Mrs Larisa Akrofie, Editor-In-Chief, ‘Levers in Heels,’ an online portal who is also a Biomedical Engineer urged the young ladies to be career specific, “you must intentionally select your educational path, take advantage of opportunities available and not depend solely on paths that others chose”.

She encouraged the girl-child to be confident and positive build networks.

Ms Marian Davis, Pharmacist, said the job market required skills beyond certificates acquired from schools and urged students to equip themselves with the necessary skills needed for the job market.

She advised students to get mentors in their areas of interest who could be a source of advice and encouragement to them in difficult times.

Madam Yvonne Lartey, from the University of Ghana’s Admissions office outlined guidelines relating to admission in the University.

The Zonta International as part of 2020 commemoration of Amelia Earhart day, would raise funds to provide scholarship to deserving students pursuing Doctorate Programmes (PhD) in Aeronautics Engineering.

Zonta International marks Amelia Earhart Day in recognition of the day Zontian and famed aviator Amelia Earhart began her trip from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Oakland, California, United Sates, which made her the first person to fly solo across any part of the Pacific Ocean.

Every January, Zonta International celebrates Amelia's life and encourages its clubs to commemorate Amelia Earhart Month by planning related programmes and fundraisers for the Zonta International Foundation Amelia Earhart Fellowship Fund.

