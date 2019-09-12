news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has presented a tympanometer to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.

The equipment is to assist in aiding the education of hearing impaired children in the municipality.

A tympanometer is a device used to determine the type and cause of your hearing loss and also determines whether one’s hearing loss could be helped by hearing aids or there is the need for medical treatment.

It also measures the movement of the tympanic membrane at various levels of air pressure to assess functions of the middle ear.

Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, who handed over the device to Mr Setumte Ametewee, the Headmaster of the School, said the gesture forms part of GIPC’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mr Ametewee thanked GIPC for the donation and pledged to ensure that it is utilized to the benefit the less privilege the society.

“Majority of the people are poor and cannot afford to pay for that service but with this it will be free,” he said.

Currently, the school has a population of about 531 students and offers vocational and technical training.

