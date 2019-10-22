news, story, article

Gushegu (N/R), Oct. 22, , GNA – The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has held a community durbar at Gushegu in the Northern Region to empower women to make their voices heard in the fight against corruption.

Their empowerment is vital in the role they can play to respond to corruption using the National Anti-corruption Action Plan (NACAP).

The durbar dubbed: “know your rights”, was attended by women groups, traditional authorities, members of the security agencies, heads of departments and the members of the public.

It forms part of the GII’s Integrity, Mobilization, Participation, Accountability, Anti-corruption and Transparency (IMPACT) project, which is funded by the Global Affairs Canada.

The project sought to empower women to reject and report corruption through the Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre (ALAC) mechanism as part of their roles under NACAP as well as offer ALAC Officers the opportunity to engage directly with rural women at the community level on how they can contribute to fight corruption in the country.

Mr Joseph Makido Azam, ALAC Officer of GII, said the engagement was to deepen the understanding of corruption and existing corruption reporting mechanisms and the importance of reporting corruption.

Mr Azam said it was also to build their capacity to identify and report acts of corruption, provide on the spot advice and assistance to victims and witnesses of corruption, establish relationships and secure cooperation with the National Commission for Civic Education and Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in activity districts.

He said it was expected that by the end of the training, women would be aware of the impact of corruption in their daily lives.

He appealed to workers to change their attitude by going to work early and close on time adding that there is the need to be vigilant and monitor projects being undertaken in their areas and report any acts of corruption.

