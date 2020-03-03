news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, March 03, GNA – The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) have engaged relevant service providers and the media on corruption in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

The engagement forms part of GII and the GACC project dubbed: “Creating anti-corruption voices in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals,” with support from STAR-GHANA.

It was to share with service providers in health, education and media the outcome of a monitoring conducted by GII and GACC on corruption in SDGs for the development of plans to address gaps in the delivery of services to ensure equity and fairness.

Madam Mary Awelana Addah, Programmes Manager, GII said the interventions on “creating anti-corruption voices in the implementation of the SDGs” sought to reduce corruption in the implementation of SDGs three and four, which focused on health and education.

She said service delivery in the areas of education, health and justice were vital, thus, the need to build capacity of service providers so they would be able to ensure that data was properly documented, analysed and used for advocacy geared towards behaviour change.

Madam Addah underscored the need for regular monitoring and effective recording of activities being carried out in the implementation of various projects and programmes as it would help improve decision making and execution of subsequent projects.

She said as part of the implementation of the project, it was necessary capacity needs were carried out and anti-corruption issues mainstreamed under SDGs.

The Programmes Manager said the capacity needs assessment exercise identified eleven main areas, which were group into three priorities – Anti-corruption laws and policies, Corruption indicators and targets for the SDGs frame work and the National SDGs related corruption monitoring and assessment tools.

Madam Addah said a day workshop was also held in Accra on Anti-Corruption Strategies and Approaches in Monitoring the SDGs, aimed at building the capacity of the participants to develop action plans to monitor corruption within service delivery per SDGs three and four.

She said some of the action plans approved during the workshop geared towards; Addressing Multiple Registration of Antiretroviral (ARV) Beneficiaries and Shortages in ARVs, Strengthening Transparency and Accountability in Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) in selected districts in the country and tracking of resources allocated for Inclusive Education.

