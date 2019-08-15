news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Aug 15, GNA – The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) has donated food items amongst other valuables to the Nyohini Children’s Home in Tamale to help in the upkeep of the children in the facility.

The items included boxes of milo, lactogen, detergents, diapers, a poly-tank for water storage, and cash.

The donation formed part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of GhIS, which will be held in Accra from August 28 to August 31, this year.

Mr Anthony Baissana, Northern Sector Vice Chairman of GhIS, who led some members of the GhIS to present the items to the authorities of the Nyohini Children’s Home on Wednesday, said GhIS was touched by the circumstances of the children in the facility, hence the gesture to support care services for them.

Currently, 26 children from various backgrounds are in the facility.

Mr Baissana spoke about the infrastructure sector of the country calling on all to engage surveyors in their activities to help prevent waste as well as preserve the environment for generations.

Madam Elizabeth Aba Annan, House Mother at Nyohini Children’s Home, who received the items, appealed to organisations and individuals to help fence the facility to prevent encroachment and protect the children.

She expressed gratitude to the GhIS for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to support care services for the children.

GNA