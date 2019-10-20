news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 20, GNA – Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, the Director, National Folklore Board, has called on Ghanaians to promote national culture and folklore at social events as a means of enriching and making these customs and beliefs attractive.



“During marriage and naming ceremonies, funerals, birthday celebrations and end-of-year parties, these folklores and cultures can be exhibited to educate the young ones while remembering the contribution made by our forebears to our rich history,” she said.

Nana Adjoa Asante, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the weekend, said culture and folklore had many advantages, which could be used to improve tourism to generate revenue.

She described folklore and culture as traditional beliefs, customs, and stories of a community, passed through the generations by word of mouth.

“These could be expressed through songs, speeches, plays, dressing, the creative arts, festivals and rites of passage.”

The Adinkra symbols, Ghanaian proverbs, highlife songs, poetry, kente cloth, and traditional dances and foods were some of Ghana’s folklore.

“We have not been made to understand that folklore is what you do on a daily basis which shows that you are a Ghanaian. If you are going to produce a book, compose a song, write a play, tell a story, organise a social event, you should project our culture.”

Nana Adjoa said the creative arts industry was a way of using the Ghanaian culture to project the country in a unique way.

“The Ghanaian culture is beautiful and can be incorporated into what is defined by many as 'white wedding’.”

