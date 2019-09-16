news, story, article

Kumasi, Sept. 16, GNA – The Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, Archbishop of the Internal Province of the Ghana Anglican Church, has urged Ghanaians to be wary of the activities of self-acclaimed prophets who are prophesying ‘doom and gloom’ in all manner of issues in the country.



He assured that God had not betrayed Ghana and “His love” for the people remained unchanged calling on all those who believed in God’s unfailing love to resist attempts by those charlatans trying to use the name of God with ungodly intentions.

Speaking to newsmen after officiating the ordination service for six new priests and four deacons for the Kumasi Diocese of the Anglican Church at the Saint Cyprian Cathedral in Kumasi, he urged Ghanaians not to allow themselves to be intimidated by the so-called false prophets.

The Most Rev. Prof. Yinkah Sarfo, who is also the Anglican Bishop of Kumasi, said the activities of these self-acclaimed prophets if unchecked, could create chaos, confusion, disaffection and disunity in families and by extension the entire society.

He said God had blessed and endowed Ghana with countless gifts including rich natural resources and what was needed was unity and tenacity of purpose among all the people, to aid the on-going nation-building effort.

He advised the new priests to preach the unadulterated gospel of Christ, guide and bring enlightenment to the flock through the word of God to enable them discern who the false prophets were and to reject their deceptive pranks.

Venerable Clement Adu Sarkodie, who preached the sermon, urged the new priests and deacons to be truthful, remain focused and committed to their calling so as not to be sidetracked by pecuniary and other worldly considerations.

They should also treat the flock with utmost respect, devoid of discrimination, whiles also urging the members of the church to support and encourage their priests through prayers to enable them deliver.

William Tuffour Twumasi, Samuel Owusu Bempah, Alex Opoku Derby, Paul Acheampong, Amos Asiedu and Kenneth Collins Bonsu are the new priests.

Kwadwo Boame Aning, Emmanuel Kusi Appiah, Richmond Kweku Nkansah and Sampson Nuamah, are the deacons.

GNA