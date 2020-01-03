news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA - Sergeant Daniel Kwasi Ofori-Appiah, the Founder of the Watch Your Tongue (WYT) Ghana, a Peace Campaign Group, has charged Ghanaians to hold onto what binds them together as one people of Ghana.

They should avoid derogatory comments and tribalistic tones that undermined unity.

Sergeant Ofori-Appiah, Popularly known as Officer KOA, was addressing the Muslim Community at the Accra Central Police Barracks Mosque after their first Friday prayers in 2020.

It was part of the WYT Peace campaigns New Year Message to remind them of how to control their thoughts, words, actions and non-verbal communications towards the upcoming elections.

Officer KOA advised them to think positively, process their thoughts and speak right to avoid using divisive words against each to maintain the peace and unity the country was enjoying.

He also encouraged them to be free to vote for any party of their choice, think about the good side of the elections devoid of fighting and move on.

“Give your power to anyone, but do not die because of any political party,” he noted.

Using the word “LIFE” to advise them, Mr Ofori-Appiah said they should Leave their problems, be Innovative by creating something new for livelihood, Find opportunities at the time when people were saying the times were hard whilst others were making it and Empower themselves for opportunities.

The Founder, asked the women to count blessings upon the lives of their children as most lives were wasted as a result of curses rained on them by mostly mothers.

Imam Ahmed Tijani Jafaru in charge of the Mosque praised the team of volunteers for embarking on the campaign, which started in 2015, adding that they would also preach the peace message along the messages from the Quran.

He said it was a good course and urged all Ghanaians to support and make use of the messages to bring about great change.

Hajia Amama Abdulai, Leader of the Women’s wing of the Mosque appealed to the elders of society to live lives worthy of emulation and urged adults to be patient with them and bring them up to be useful in society.

She also advised the youth to show respect and humble themselves to the aged for good mentoring.

The Imam, together with Hajia Rabi Enusah, another women’s leader prayed for the volunteers and the success of the campaign.

She prayed for the leadership of the country and asked God to help them to accomplish the good policies planned.

A book, among other WYT souvenirs were presented to the Imam by the team to help carry out the peace message.

