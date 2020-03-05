news, story, article

By Jessica Akpakpo, GNA



Accra, March 05, GNA – Ghana’s first female Member of Parliament (MP), Madam Lucy Anin Animwaah, has on the eve of the 63rd anniversary of nationhood, applauded the selflessness of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the country’s first President.

She said, such was his concern and love for his nation that, he did not allocate even one house to himself, but rather donated his Peduase Lodge to the state for official use as presidential lodge.

He abhorred greed, detested vanity and demonstrated high level of integrity, she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview in Accra.

She said as the nation marked 63 years of political independence, Ghanaians needed to know his achievements.

Madam Anin, who is a member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Council of Elders, said these born after his overthrow in the 1966 military coup should be told about the rapid socio-economic transformation spearheaded by Dr. Nkrumah.

She gave a tall list of industries, massive infrastructure development and vital institutions established under his watch.

These included the Accra-Tema Motorway, Ghana Textiles Manufacturing Company, Accra-Tema Railway, Ghana Commercial Bank, Adomi Bridge, and the National Investment Bank, the Akosombo Dam, Agriculture Development Bank, Komenda Sugar Factory, Social Security and National Insurance Trust, Asutuare Sugar Factory, Ghana National Trading Corporation, Ghana Air Force and the Ghana Airways.

Others were the Bui Dam Commission, Ghana Film Unit, Kwabenya Atomic Energy Commission, Ghana Navy, Ghana Nautical College, Mampong Akuapim Herbal Laboratory, Ghana Television Network, Tema Boat Yard, Bolgatanga Meat Factory, Tema Dry Dock, Pwalugu Tomato Factory, Tema Fishing Harbour, Black Star Lines, Tema Oil Refinery, and the Ghana Fishing Corporation.

Madam Anin also mentioned the Tema Main Harbour, Ghana Amateur Football Association (GAFA), Tema Food Complex, Silos for Food Preservation, Tema Steel Works, Ghana Amateur Boxing Authority (GABA), Tema Sanyo, Ghana Amateur Athletic Association (GAAA), and the Tema Cold Store.

Added to these were the Central Organization of Sports (COS), Tema Paint Factory, Cement Factory, Tema Batteries Factory, State Distilleries, National Lotteries, State Pharmaceutical, Kumasi Shoe Factory, and State Housing Corporation, Kumasi Jute Factory, State Insurance Corporation, Kade Match Factory, and the State Publishing Corporation.

There were also the Saltpond Ceramic, State Construction Corporation, Bricks and Tiles Factory, State Leather Factory, Abosso Glass Factory, Ideological Institute (now University of Education), Tarkwa Gold Refinery, Takoradi Boatyard, Nsawam Cannery, Takoradi Paper Conversion Company, the Accra International Airport, Takoradi Cocoa Processing Corporation, Accra Sports Stadium, Tema Cocoa Processing Corporation, Akuko Photo Poultry, Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board, Pomadze Poultry, Ghana Blue Train (Express), Suhum Garment Factory, Sports Council.

Dr. Nkrumah was instrumental in the formation of Organization of African Unity (now African Union), introduced Free Education, Pupil Teacher Training Scheme, set up the Achiase Kotoku Rail Line, Metal Sheet Factory, the Teshie Military Academy, Soil, Mineral, Animal Corps, Cocoa, Food, Oil, Palm, Building and Road research institutes and established oil mills at Nzima, Asesewa, Attebubu, Oda, Akuse, Tamale, and Shama.

He established the Cape Coast, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Mines, Encyclopedia African School, Academy of Science, the Law School, Institute of African Studies, Bureau of Languages, Ghana National Construction Corporation, the Akosombo Hotel, City Hotel, Ambassador Hotel, Atlantic Hotel, Meridian Hotel, Star and Continental hotels

She asked that Ghanaians celebrated him and adopted his policies and programs to speed up the socio-economic growth of the country.

