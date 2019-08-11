news, story, article

By Philip Mensah GNA



Accra, Aug 11, GNA – Reverend Dr. Joyce R. Aryee has said Ghanaians should always give thanks to the almighty God for his goodness and mercy given to this country and the peace and tolerance.

Rev Dr. Aryee said Ghanaians lived in relative peace though with different tribes and religions.

Rev Dr. Aryee said this at a thanksgiving church service held at Burma comp Hall for Ghana Armed Forces Woman 60th celebration.

She said God promised his followers a better place thus heaven in future so Christians should have faith and trust in him and pray to God to guide their paths.

Rev Dr Aryee advised the Ghana Armed Forces Women to give their mind, heart, soul to Christ Jesus more than anything especially the material things they see.

‘I urge you all to work hard in all departments as a woman in the Ghana Armed Forces and I know that one day we will have the female Chief of the Army Staff’’.

Major General S A Odotei Djan (RTD) former AMB and Chief of the Army Staff said Ghana Armed Forces’ future was bright since they were number two in peacekeeping in terms of women in the Armed Forces.

Major. General. Djan urged the commanders to seek for the balances in postings in terms of gender.

He urged the Ghana Armed Forces Women to bring Ghana to the first postion in peacekeeping and have a female Chief of Defence Staff and as well as first GOC.

Ex WO 1 Vincentia Yawutey the second among the 12 others who was recruited into the signal regiment said she held the news on the newspapers that the Army signal regiment department was looking for females who will help in communication when the army men were tired.

Mrs Yawutey urged her fellow female solders to work hard, diligently and do whatever they could to lift their image.

Sixty years ago, the first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, had a vision to include women in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the first female officer to be commissioned was Major Mercy Addo.

