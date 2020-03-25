news, story, article

Accra, March 25, GNA - Christians and Muslims in Ghana are on Wednesday, March 25, uniting their faiths with prayer and fasting to seek divine assistance in ending the scourge of COVID-19 across the world.

This follows the declaration of Wednesday, March 25 as a National Day of Fasting and Prayers by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a national broadcast, on Saturday March 21, to update Ghanaians on the national efforts against Covid-19.

“ While we continue to adhere to these measures, and ramp up our efforts to defeat this virus, I urge all of us, to seek the face of the Almighty," the President encouraged.

...”I appeal to all Ghanaians, Christians and Muslims, to observe a national day of fasting and prayer. Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic".

The directive has been widely hailed by both the Christian and Muslim Community, with some clergy extending the period of intercession for the nation to cover more days.

With about 70 percent of the population professing to be Christians and a significant population of Muslims, Ghanaians are passionate about their belief in God as a higher power with the ability to direct their affairs and solve their problems for them.

Thus, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has released some 10 prayer points with backing scripture, to guide the people in their prayer sessions.

These include offering a prayer of thanksgiving for the peace the nation has enjoyed over the decades; praying for forgiveness of sins on behalf of the nation and the world at large; praying for God’s intervention to stop the spread of the respiratory virus; and for the protection of the healthcare team in Ghana and in the world.

The prayers are also to ask for the requisite knowledge for medics and scientists to develop vaccines that could combat the novel coronavirus within the shortest possible time.

For those exposed to the virus and are unwell, prayers will be offered for their healing.

“Pray that God will use this pandemic to draw all people to Himself”, the Ministry directs and also asks for prayers for God to use the pandemic to strengthen all families in Ghana and the world.

"Pray against any intention of the devil to manipulate the current situation against Christianity and God-fearing people of the world; and also pray for wisdom for the President and the other national leaders as they take appropriate and timely decisions in managing the pandemic for the good of the nation as a whole".

With regard to fasting, it is one of the cardinal obligations of both Christians and Muslims, which they observe, especially in times of challenges and difficulties.

It is a period of humbling oneself before God, denying the flesh its pleasurable demands and asking for His divine favour.

The Bible gives many accounts of nations and people, who in their crises, humbled themselves in fasting and prayers, sought the face of God and had answers to their prayer requests and victory over their enemies.

Already, the Christian Women's Prayer Group, has been committing to monthly prayers for the nation.

Meanwhile, the Government has made available the cedi equivalent of 100 million dollars to scale up interventions for preventive behaviour and effective testing, quarantine and case management regimes.

Ghana has since Thursday, March 12, recorded 53 confirmed cases with two fatalities.

