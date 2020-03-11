news, story, article

Accra, March 11, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and many others, have welcomed the announcement of Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as one of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders with excitement and goodwill.

"Warm congratulations to the hardworking Minister of Information," the President hailed him in a tweet, which went viral and found deserving spaces on news portals.

"Thx Sir, you are an inspiration," the 37- year-old vibrant Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency, in the Eastern Region, responded.

"Congratulations Minister, for being selected by the respected World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader. It is a fantastic platform to hone your leadership skills and build a stronger resource pool to impact lives," Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia,also complimented him.

Mr Kwaku Osei-Bonsu, a veteran journalist also remarked: "I admire him as a brilliant young man with a lot of enthusiasm and determination to serve his country well. To make it to the final from a crowded field of 2,000 plus just reflects his sterling calibre. This is, indeed, a national honour".

The World Economic Forum, on Wednesday, at its Davos headquarters in Switzerland, announced Mr Oppong Nkrumah as one of the 2020 Global Young 115 Leaders to further impact the world with their contributions to humanity.

On its website, the Forum explained that "Young Global Leaders are under the age of 40

Influential people who want to make the world a better place.

"Leaders identify the world’s most promising leaders under the age of 40 - people driving innovation for positive change across civil society, arts, culture, government and business.

"By connecting them to a community of remarkable peers and investing further in their leadership abilities, the aim is to create a ripple effect over five years that benefits their organizations and the world".

The forum also selected the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, Vice-President of Ecuador, Otto Sonnenholzner, Chief Economist of Allianz Germany Ludovic Subran and Meagan Rapinoe who is the Senior Captain of the US Women’s National Team.

Also on the roll was Akiko Naka - Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wantedly, a social networking service for professionals,

"Akiko was the youngest female founder ever to take a company public in Japan, " the Forum explained.

There is also Yetnebersh Nigussie - an Ethiopian human rights lawyer who pushes for women’s and girls’ rights and inclusive education. "As a blind woman, she has helped change perceptions of disability in Ethiopia.

"She is a senior inclusion adviser for Light for the World, an organization that fights for the inclusion of the 15% – about 1 billion – of the world’s population who have some kind of disability".

The Forum said the selected finalists were chosen after a “rigorous process* and were expected to continue driving innovation for positive change across civil society, arts, culture, government and business.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah is a lawyer, who worked at the Kulendi@law before entering public office. His previous employment was at the Multi-media Group, where he made his mark as perceptive and awesome broadcast journalist.

The warm congratulatory messages, which have since flooded his social media handles are evident of his appeal and the endorsement of his personality as a public office holder and a politician.

