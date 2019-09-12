news, story, article

By Christopher Arko, GNA



Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - Mr Baba Mahama, a Vice President of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International (FGBFI) has called on Ghanaians to be principled and take a public stand against corruption.

According to him, a growing number of Ghanaians appeared to be getting comfortable with the practice in the country.

Mr Mahama made the observation when the Unashamedly Ethical Movement organized the “Take a Stand for Ethics” campaign for new Police recruits at the Police Academy and Training school at Tesano, Accra.

The Unashamedly Ethical is a global movement of individuals and organizations guided by a founding vision to transform society by taking a stand for ethics, values and clean living.

The movement currently has footprints in 138 nations, with presence in 35 of the 54 African nations alone.

The goal is to develop unashamedly ethical culture among the generations of leaders today and the next generation.

Mr Mahama said despite the intense public camapign against corruption in the society, the social canker still persisted.

“If talking, complaining, finger pointing, curiosity and one's personal conviction are not good enough to solve the problem, it means there is a certain missing link,” he added.

He said the missing link from the whole exercise was that Ghanaians have not turn away from their unethical behaviours.

“Unashamedly Ethical is about helping us to turn from our wicked ways so God can heal our land. It does not condemn prayer and faith in God, but emphasizes what is missing by turning from our wicked ways”.

Mr Mahama also stressed the need for people to show commitment by taking a public stand to be ethical, ensure clean and decent lives.

He explained that after a person had made the commitment and filled a form, the person would be put on an online platform or community to be connected to other people in the world who had also taken this stance to be ethical and stand for wholesome values.

He said the person who had made the commitment was also expected to be accountable by following a code of conduct to be ethical.

Mr George Prah, National President of Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International, Ghana, stated that the group chose to introduce the campaign to the new recruits to ensure transformational leadership for tomorrow.

He said the movement believed that if they could institute the values of ethics among the youth and the younger generation, then they would have greater hope for the nation for the future.

He said he was happy that the response to the programme had been phenomenal and that was encouraging them to continue to launch similar campaigns at the universities, schools as well as other institutions such as Customs, the Immigration Service.

He said FGBFI had decided to entrench the Unashamedly Ethical movement to address the challenge of corruption and promote the values of honest and clean living.

