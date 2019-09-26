news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept, 26, GNA - Mr Nicolas Ofori Boateng, Central Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has encouraged Ghanaians to be bold to question the source of wealth of people who get rich overnight.

“I think it’s time we become bold and begin to question the source of wealth of people. It is very sad that rich people are untouchable and given special preferences even in the church because they are contributing big monies. It’s a big problem,” he said.

Speaking at a tertiary education students’ symposium at the Cape Coast Technical University on Tuesday, Mr Boateng advised the youth to guard against the desire to get rich quick.

The symposium formed part of the NCCE’s advocacy campaign under its Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) which aimed at promoting good governance, reduce corruption and improve accountability and compliance with the rule of law.

“Social values changes with time. Now the youth of today all want to get rich quick. The attitude to get rich fast is fast spreading among the youth of today,” he bemoaned.

Dr Kenneth Aikins, a Senior Research Fellow at the Department of Peace Studies, University of Cape coast (UCC), stressed the need for an intensified effort in the fight against corruption, adding that, corruption had become endemic not only in Ghana but the world at large.

In this regard, he called for the establishment of strong institutions, an independent judiciary, reliable electoral system as well as free press and a vibrant civil society to fight corruption to consolidate democracy in Ghana.

“Corruption has become a matter of global concern and not just a problem of anybody but a problem of everybody and so Government have to develop national strategies to fight this canker within national borders and in corporation with the international communities,” he said.

He noted that increasing layers of bureaucracy, changing social values, lack of effective sanctions, poverty and others were the major causes of corruption in the country.

He noted that in ensuring a corruption free nation there was the need to prioritize the concept of rule of law and accountability saying, Government must be held accountable in all its endeavors.

In doing this, he said there must be clear hierarchy of laws that could be interpreted by an independent judiciary to ensure that government did not have arbitrary exercise of power and decrease the yields to power and allow citizens defend themselves against the state and its officials.

Dr Aikins noted that corruption impeded good and prosperous benefits of accountable governance in the country, adding that, accountable governance was very crucial not only in attaining political stability but also in achieving economic and social stability and a corruption free society.

He further urged students in the tertiary institutions to focus on social accountability approaches to check endemic corruption.

Mr Tetteh Tuwor, Central Regional Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), encouraged public institutions to institute reward systems to reward people of integrity for others to emulate.

GNA