By Joseph Tetteh, Jacqueline Adu-Gyamfi, Rihana Adam, Elizabeth Awinbono and Jennifer Quaye, GNA



Accra, Sept 17, GNA – A cross-section of Ghanaians on Monday expressed mixed reactions over the new transport fares announced by the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU), which came into effect.

They expressed diverse opinions over the 10 per cent increase in transport fares in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

Mr Godwin Gbikpo Sosu, Chairman of the Korle-Bu- Mamprobi GPRTU Branch at Tema Station, said the increment of prices of fuel affected the operations of drivers, hence the need to increase lorry fares by 10 per cent.

“The increment of the fuel prices means everything about the car will be expensive; the spare parts will be expensive, the car has to be maintained, pay income tax, road work and even the demand alone from car owners is another headache.

“We are not satisfied with the 10 per cent increment because we have families and other issues to solve, but we have nothing to do for now,” he added.

Mr Kojo Dadzie, a driver at the Korle-Bu - Mamprobi Branch at Tema Station, explained that the increment brought misunderstanding between his mate and the passengers, so he asked the passengers to pay the old fare for peace to prevail for now.

Another driver at Tema Station GPRTU Branch, speaking to the GNA on condition of anonymity said the new fares were not helping.

Mr Obed Mensah, a passenger from Teshie to Tema Station in Accra, said he was okay with the increment, since it was just 20 pesewas increment.

Madam Lawrencia Okine, a passenger, also said: “I was a bit surprised, because I had no idea about it, but since it’s nationwide, I will take it like that. But 50 pesewas is too much.”

“I used to pay GH¢5.00 from Tema to Accra, but now I have to pay GH¢5.50p.”

Mr Sir Tetteh, Chairman of the Accra – Ashaiman Branch of the GPRTU at the Tema Station, told the GNA most of their drivers hadn’t encountered any problem yet because the passengers were cool with the new fares.

Mr Eric Nii Kwaofuo, the President for Rawlings Park Cooperative Transport Society said the increase was on the lower side, adding that taxes, spare parts and insurance were increased therefore, the drivers association were expecting about 20 to 30 per cent increment.

He said the Rawlings Park Cooperative Transport Society urged their drivers to maintain the old fares as passengers were unwilling to board their taxis.

Most drivers the GNA spoke to at the Tema Station in Accra said the increase in lorry fares would help boost their business.

Some market women at the Accra Central Business District, who spoke to the GNA, expressed their surprise at the decision by the GPRTU to increase the lorry fares by 10 percent.

Madam Afua Akoto, a trader at Makola said the increment in lorry fares would go long way to affect prices of goods at the market.

The increases were brought on by the mid-year budget review and subsequent Parliamentary approval, which saw an upward adjustment in the Road Fund Levy (RFL), the Energy Debt Recovery Levy (EDRL) and the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy (PSRL).

