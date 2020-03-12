news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, March 12, GNA – The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, has been described by many as a passionate philanthropist with keen interest in issues that impact women and children, as she marks her 69th Birthday on Thursday.

Many Ghanaians have taken to their social media handles to show their love and respect to the First Lady and to wish her well.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave prominence to his better half’s birthday on his social media handle saying: “A Happy 69th Birthday to my beautiful Rebecca, Love Always, Nana Addo”.

The President, who never hides his admiration of his wife, praised her for her sterling role in contributing towards the provision of critical services to Ghanaian women and children.

A remarkable statement he made in Ga last October, which received a thunderous applause from the more than 1,000 participants attending a conference in Accra, said: “Rebecca, ayeekoo, obomoden,” to wit, “Rebecca, well-done, you have excelled”.

Some of the messages that poured in from well-wishers read: “Happy birthday, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo. On this special day what I ask from God for you is His protection, strength, favour and abundant grace...You have been an inspiration to all of us.”

Lydia said: “Awwww...Happy birthday Mom Rebecca Akufo-Addo, I pray for good health, peace and the guidance of God for you in all your endeavours. Enjoy your day Mom!

Maame Konadu wrote: “Happy Birthday Mum, Ghana is blessed to have you. Grow in the wisdom of God and may God continue to give you specific direction as you embark on this great assignment as Ghana’s First Lady.

Abigail exclaimed: “69th ??? Waowwww...Happy birthday your Excellency. Receive heavenly strength to do more exploits”.

Doreen stated: “I can’t believe mummy is actually 69 cos she looks way younger than her age...May God continue to bless her and keep her younger...Good health and long life to mummy”.

Becky said: “Waow, we all pray that we will grow in beauty like our mother. Wishing her more blessed and healthy years”.

“Happy birthday beautiful Ma'am, your new age looks very good on you”, On this Special day of our Mum I ask for Grace, More Wisdom, Strength, and above all, the Peace of God upon her life. I also ask for more Divine doors to be opened unto her, Happy Birthday,” said a well- wisher.

Other messages commended her for making an impact in the lives of many in healthcare, mentorship and skills development for young women and girls both in and out of school.

Mrs Akufo-Addo had been working in the areas of culture, education, and health to advance and protect women and children.

She co-founded the Charity; Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation in 2005 to support the national effort to reduce malaria infections in infants and young children.

Since 2017, the Charity had added the eradication of malnutrition to its scope of work, having recognised the inter-relation between malaria and malnutrition, particularly in children.

She established the Rebecca Foundation in January 2017 with focus on the well-being of Ghanaian women and children through the implementation of sustainable, collaborative and high impact strategies.

During her first year as the First Lady, Mrs Akufo-Addo raised funds to construct a Mother and Baby Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, and another one at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, a gesture widely applauded local and international partners.

Her Foundation is also helping to raise funds to complete the construction of a hostel for the parents of children on cancer treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, as well as running other mentorship programmes for both in-school and out of school young girls.

As Ghana’s premier Ambassador for HIV and AIDS, Mrs Akufo-Addo works with the Ghana AIDS Commission and other partners to ensure that the country met all its HIV/AIDS targets.

GNA