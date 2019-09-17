news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 16, GNA - Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express grief following the confirmation of the murder of the four missing girls from Takoradi.



The victims are Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Koranchie.

On many Whatsapp groups platforms where the news is trending, most people expressed sadness, saying they shared the pain of their respective families.

Others prayed for strength for them to be able to edure the difficult times they faced.

While some said they

had hoped that all the girls would have been found alive following their suspected kidnapping at different times in 2018, others said their hopes were dashed after the Police retrieved the decomposed bodies, in August from a septic tank and a well at Kansaworodo and New Ntankoful, respectively, both suburbs of Takoradi.

Wills had previously lived in an uncompleted house at Kansaworodo; and a rented unit at New Ntankoful, where the dress of Priscilla was retrieved.

Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Acting Inspector General of Police, on Monday evening, announced at a media briefing that the DNA test conducted on some human remains found in the course of investigations into the disappearance of the girls had turned positive as the remains of the girls.

He said while the Police Service regretted the lack of timely actionable information, which would have saved their lives, it was worth the efforts that the arrest of the suspected culprits would prevent others from becoming victims.

There was a lot of public outcry amidst a media campaign to pressurise the Police to find the girls.

Three Nigerians are facing prosecution in connection with the case.

The main suspect, 28-year old Samuel Udoetuk Wills, who was arrested in the Western Region, is serving a jail term for escaping from police custody. John Orji was later arrested at the Aflao border. The third suspect, only known as Chika, was recently arrested in Nigeria.

GNA