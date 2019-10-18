news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 18, GNA - Mr. Hilarius Gockel, the Hohoe Municipal Director of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has called for support from the citizenry in disaster prevention and reduction.

He said Ghanaians must adhere to directives and public education carried out by the Organisation to reduce the number of lives lost and properties destroyed yearly through disasters.

Mr Gockel said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the Organisation’s preparedness in responding to disasters in the Municipality.

He said the sale of building plots without reference to planning schemes, siting buildings in hazardous areas such as flood plains and on expansive soils and the decline in the use of the services of professionals in the building industry were some "serious indiscipline" in the Municipality.

Mr Gockel noted that though the rate of development was out-pacing the rate of plan preparation, non-enforcement of existing building regulations and bye-laws and lack of building inspectors made most buildings vulnerable to disasters.

He asked Ghanaians to make use of the National Building Guide, which gives guidance to site investigation, selection of building materials, construction of the substructure, superstructure, finishing and external works.

Mr Gockel said the Organisation had no relief items hence its regular education on disaster preventive measures and called for suppprt from all.

The Organisation as part of the 2019 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on the theme; "Reduce Disaster Damage to Critical Infrastructure and Disruption of Basic Services," educated churches, mosques and communities on the Sendai Seven Framework.

The 2019 edition focused on target (d) of the Sendai Framework which is to "substantially reduce disaster damage to critical infrastructure and disruption of basic services, among health and education facilities, including through developing their resilience by 2030."

The Hohoe Municipal NADMO also carried out a surveillance exercise to inspect a bridge at Fodome Ahor, which got flooded after a downpour cutting off the Gbledi Chebi and Gbogame communities.

The Organisation also inspected a bridge at Likpe-Bakwa, which developed cracks.

