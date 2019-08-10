news, story, article

Tema, Aug. 10, GNA - The Pentacostal and Charismatic Council says Ghanaian women are unique and well cherished and should not be detered by false and negative utterances made against them.



In statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Reverend Emmanuel T Barrigah, General Secretary, GPCC, it said "We have noted with grave concern certain ethnocentric comments made by some Pastors in the recent past specifically against Ashanti, Fante and Ewe women."

"The Council wishes to encourage all Ghanaian women, especially, those of the aforementioned tribes not to be deterred by such unguarded statements from whatever source.

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council commends all women, for the valuable and commendable roles they play in the Church in Ghana as well as their immense contributions to national development, "it informed.

According to the statement," The Council acknowledges the great support these women have offered and continue to offer to their husbands and families to attain greater heights in their endeavours and ask that they should not be bothered by any reckless statement from anyone be it a clergy, a politician or a traditional leader."

"May we remind all Ghanaians that, we are one nation and one people with one destiny, and that there should be no place for tribal utterances that can fuel division among us.

Again, any such unsavory statement should not be worth our discussion or time because the Ghanaian woman remains a force to reckon with in the society and deserves our commendation, "it said.

GNA