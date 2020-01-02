news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Tafo (Ash), Jan. 02, GNA – Politicians have been told to think outside the ballot box and always take keen interest in the welfare of the people in rolling out policies and programmes for national development.

“Politicians must think about the next generation, not the next elections,” the Very Reverend Solomon Bruce, the Superintendent Minister in-charge of Old Tafo Wesley Methodist Church in the Ashanti Region, said at the watch-night service ushering in the New Year.

He advocated a non-partisan approach to issues bothering on national growth and development and said political figures should be selfless and concerned about the people’s welfare and the next generation.

“They [politicians] should think outside the ‘ballot box’ - working assiduously all the time to pursue pro-poor sustainable development policies and programmes,” he added.

That would bring about positive transformation in the lives of the people, Rev Bruce told a large congregation gathered for the watch-night service.

He reminded Ghanaians of the critical role each and every one had to play in ensuring sustainable peace as the nation goes to the polls in December, this year.

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7 to elect 275 legislators and a president, which is seen as a rematch between sitting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

Rev Bruce said the significance of the New Year could not have been felt if the people continued to “do the same thing always without seeing any changes.”

Therefore, he said, it was imperative that all and sundry put up positive attitudes in their respective fields of endeavour for increased economic productivity.

In a related development, Prophet Alex Adjei of the New Redemption International Ministry has appealed for unity and peace in the New Year.

Delivering a sermon at a watch-night service at Sawaba in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality, he said peaceful co-existence was key to the advancement of society.

Additionally, he called on the people to avoid unnecessary tension borne out of religious, tribal and political differences to enhance stability of the country.

