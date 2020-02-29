news, story, article

By Robert Anane/Khareema Thompson, GNA



Accra, Feb 29, GNA - The Ghanaian media has been urged to promote the country’s cultural values over foreign ones.

This is because currently, “our cultural values” keep fading off, as more people embrace foreign cultural practices.

Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information, said this at the launch of the “2020 Heritage Month” by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

The Deputy Minister commended the management of GBC for the initiative and said the promotion of the country’s cultural heritage, boosted the consumption of local products in the long term and in effect, socio economic growth.

Mr. Hadzide said it was important for education to be intensified on the need to preserve symbols of the country’s cultural heritage such as beaches and forest reserves, adding that, traditional foods and games should also be promoted.

The Deputy Minister said he was of the hope that the initiative would be emulated by individuals and organisations within the country, to promote a strong cultural identity, as well as the country’s socio-economic growth.

Professor Amin Alhassan, Director-General of GBC, said one of the station’s major roles, was to promote Ghana’s cultural heritage.

He said the event was meant to serve as a reminder of “why we are Ghanaians and the need to hold on to what is Ghanaian.”

Prof. Alhassan said GBC would continue to promote the country’s rich cultural heritage and in effect, the overall development of Ghana.

Mr. Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Chairman, National Media Commission, said one aspect of Ghana’s rich culture was the showing of warmth and affection towards each other.

He urged Ghanaians to demonstrate the country’s cultural values by not only promoting traditional wear, foods and drama, but also indulging in cultural practices, which promoted peace and progress.

Mr. Boadu-Ayeboafoh said typical of these was respect and love for each other, behaviour that promoted peace and a number of others.

He urged Ghanaians to live the heritage month that was being launched, adding that, value for a people’s cultural heritage was crucial to their survival and progress.

Dr. Mokowa Adu-Gyamfi, Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS, launched the event saying: “The Ghanaian is unique and deserves to be celebrated.”

Themed: “Our Identity Our Culture”, the celebration begins and lasts throughout the month of March, and would be marked by an increase in programmes that celebrate and promote the country’s cultural heritage, on the station’s media outlets.

GNA